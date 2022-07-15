New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.02 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Stifel Financial worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.57. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

