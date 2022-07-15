Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Woodward worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 166,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $89.21 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.53.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $586.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.86.

In other Woodward news, Director Daniel G. Korte purchased 1,896 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,757.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

