New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of UFP Industries worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,524 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,474 shares of company stock worth $3,301,880 over the last 90 days. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

