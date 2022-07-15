New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.08.

Shares of CFR opened at $116.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

