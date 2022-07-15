Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stake Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Arrow Electronics worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $112.64 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.33 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.87.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.