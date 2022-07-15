157,225 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 157,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,256,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Commerce Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,345,000 after acquiring an additional 344,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,112,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108,246 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,951,000 after acquiring an additional 242,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,587,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,098,000 after acquiring an additional 56,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.85 per share, with a total value of $329,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,127.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.