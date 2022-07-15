New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.10 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $11,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH opened at $64.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

