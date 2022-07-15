New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Toro worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of Toro by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Toro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $79.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.89. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $115.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

