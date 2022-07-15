Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the June 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 317,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.46 million, a PE ratio of 323.32 and a beta of 0.68. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93.

DAKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Daktronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

