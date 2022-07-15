Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Short Interest Update

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, an increase of 348.4% from the June 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 251.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 152,034 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $2,694,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $1,937,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $3,881,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGNU opened at $9.78 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

