Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Short Interest Update

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DLCA opened at $9.86 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLCA. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 53.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

