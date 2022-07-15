iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 447.4% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

