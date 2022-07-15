Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the June 15th total of 466,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 539,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Escalade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Escalade will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

