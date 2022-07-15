Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.73.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT opened at $54.47 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -92.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $2,196,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,117.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $89,849.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,553 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.