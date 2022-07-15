Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.90. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,343,000 after buying an additional 1,002,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 32.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,997,000 after buying an additional 1,819,875 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,216,000 after buying an additional 3,084,968 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 0.6% in the first quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 4,337,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,827,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,368,000 after buying an additional 798,977 shares in the last quarter.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

