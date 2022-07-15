Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.82.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX opened at $55.35 on Thursday. Trex has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.