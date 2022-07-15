Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TOST. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a sell rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Toast has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.42 million. Research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $42,796.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,386.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $150,343.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,153,379 shares of company stock valued at $172,349,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 11,906.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,302,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Toast by 65.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Toast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 352,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

