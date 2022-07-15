TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TIXT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of TIXT opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.86 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

