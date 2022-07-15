Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.42.

ST opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

