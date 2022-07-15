Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $348.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $418.83.

Shares of LAD opened at $273.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $252.56 and a twelve month high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $1,912,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

