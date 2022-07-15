Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $139.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEA. TheStreet cut Lear from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised Lear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of Lear stock opened at $125.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear has a 52 week low of $118.38 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,097 shares of company stock worth $2,011,928. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lear by 81.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.