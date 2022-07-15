CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KMX. Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.89.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX opened at $89.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.