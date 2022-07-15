Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Given New $47.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

NTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,161,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 254,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after buying an additional 40,872 shares in the last quarter.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

