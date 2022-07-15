Offshift Achieves Market Cap of $3.28 Million (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $97,523.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002806 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,848.51 or 0.99952454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00043512 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00024973 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001498 BTC.

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

