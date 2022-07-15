PlatON Achieves Market Cap of $33.96 Million (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, PlatON has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatON has a market cap of $33.96 million and $1.36 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatON Coin Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,818,463,803 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

