UniLayer Price Hits $0.0507 on Major Exchanges (LAYER)

UniLayer (LAYER) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $275,832.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UniLayer Profile

LAYER is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,530,321 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

