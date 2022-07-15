Crust Market Capitalization Hits $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005719 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00556295 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00171591 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

