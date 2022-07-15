Swarm 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.00 (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. Swarm has a market cap of $415,034.37 and $20.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

