SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

SBOW opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.62 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.02.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.56. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 87.14%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $733,536.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 300,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,110,917.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 217.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 815.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

