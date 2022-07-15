Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE INN opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $780.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.03.
Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
About Summit Hotel Properties (Get Rating)
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.
