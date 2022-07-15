New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of DXC Technology worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 304,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 97,079 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,451,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

