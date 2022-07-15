New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 220 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Olin worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Olin by 1,052.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Olin by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Olin by 1,350.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,558 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Olin by 8,092.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 849,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,847,000 after purchasing an additional 838,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Olin by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,402,000 after purchasing an additional 469,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

