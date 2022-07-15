New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,653 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 187,475 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 94,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.62. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

