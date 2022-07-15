New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of American Campus Communities worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,606,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,865,000 after acquiring an additional 968,064 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 922,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,871,000 after buying an additional 427,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of ACC opened at $64.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.15 and a beta of 0.79. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.59.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.