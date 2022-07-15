New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,072 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Deckers Outdoor worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $9,044,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DECK stock opened at $265.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.04. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.91.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

