New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.53 Million Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Synaptics worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 31.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Synaptics by 138.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

SYNA stock opened at $119.29 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.50 and its 200-day moving average is $183.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

