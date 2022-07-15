Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.41% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,056,000.

Shares of WDIV opened at $59.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $69.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.82.

