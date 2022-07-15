MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of MKS Instruments worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $101.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.48. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

