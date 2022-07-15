New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of AECOM worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,785,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at $987,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35. AECOM has a one year low of $58.36 and a one year high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.