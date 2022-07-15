New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,130 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of United States Steel worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of X. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

