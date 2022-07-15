New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Nordson worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nordson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Nordson stock opened at $202.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.93 and a 200 day moving average of $221.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.