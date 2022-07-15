Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

FDVV stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.