New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 690 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Whirlpool worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

WHR stock opened at $159.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.53. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.93 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.