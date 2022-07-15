Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.41% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

