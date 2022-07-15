Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $128.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

