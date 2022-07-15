Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Datadog by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 410,717 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Datadog by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,166,000 after acquiring an additional 459,778 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Datadog by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,112,000 after acquiring an additional 171,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $360,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,378,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.69.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.40.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $509,850.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at $276,201.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the sale, the executive now owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,882 shares of company stock worth $10,229,920 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

