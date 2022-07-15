Rope ($ROPE) Market Capitalization Reaches $27,295.12

Rope ($ROPE) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Rope has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Rope coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00004674 BTC on popular exchanges. Rope has a market capitalization of $27,295.12 and $135.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00063430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00023520 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001881 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

