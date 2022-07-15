Contrasting Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC)

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jackson Financial and Emergent Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.23 $3.18 billion $25.16 0.95 Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.00 $14.50 million N/A N/A

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial 29.79% 20.22% 0.60% Emergent Capital N/A 194.29% 57.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jackson Financial and Emergent Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jackson Financial presently has a consensus price target of $35.80, suggesting a potential upside of 50.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jackson Financial beats Emergent Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities. This segment also provides a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, wirehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. Jackson Financial Inc. was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

Emergent Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emergent Capital, Inc. engages in the business of owning a portfolio of life insurance policies. The firm invests primarily in life settlements, which provides liquidity for the owners of life insurance policies that face a short-term cash need or can no longer afford their insurance premiums. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

