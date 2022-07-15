Head-To-Head Survey: Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) & Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Medicure and Aquestive Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A Aquestive Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 697.84%. Given Aquestive Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aquestive Therapeutics is more favorable than Medicure.

Risk and Volatility

Medicure has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aquestive Therapeutics has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medicure and Aquestive Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicure 3.40% 4.28% 2.59% Aquestive Therapeutics -132.91% N/A -88.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Medicure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medicure and Aquestive Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicure $17.17 million 0.47 -$580,000.00 $0.06 13.00 Aquestive Therapeutics $50.83 million 0.71 -$70.54 million ($1.74) -0.47

Medicure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aquestive Therapeutics. Aquestive Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medicure beats Aquestive Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medicure (Get Rating)

Medicure Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in Canada and the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction. It also offers ZYPITAMAG to treat patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia. In addition, the company offers ReDS, a non-invasive medical device that offers measurement of lung fluid for the management of congestive heart failure. Further, the company offers Sodium Nitroprusside injection for the reduction of blood pressure for adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crisis, as well as for producing controlled hypotension to reduce bleeding during surgery, and for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure. It offers products through retail pharmacies, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Aquestive Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company's proprietary product candidates comprise Libervant, a buccal soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of seizures; and Exservan, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Its proprietary pipeline of complex molecule products include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation delivering systemic epinephrine for the treatment of conditions other than anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a sublingual film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly; and AQST-109, an orally delivered epinephrine product candidate for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Further, the company develops KYNMOBI, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine for the treatment of episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

