Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.